King recorded 30 points (10-26 FG, 5-11 3PT, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes Monday versus the Capitanes.

King has topped 20 field-goal attempts in consecutive games for the Vipers, tossing up 11 tries from deep in each of the last two. He has attempted at least 15 shots in four of five games to open the season and hasn't finished with fewer than 22 points in a game.