Magic's Terrence Ross: Big night off bench
Ross scored 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-112 win over the Pacers.
The athletic wing will still produce the occasional clunker, but Ross has been a big part of the Magic's push for a playoff spot. He's averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes over the last 13 games, and he's drained at least one three in a remarkable 33 straight contests. Expect him to keep firing down the stretch.
