Marvin Williams: Finalizing buyout

Williams is being bought out by the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Hornets will continue to progress towards their youth-movement, and the 33-year-old Williams does not fit in that picture. As a result, he will now be free to try and find a new destination. He has averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds across a career low 19.7 minutes this season.

