Marvin Williams: Finalizing buyout
Williams is being bought out by the Hornets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Hornets will continue to progress towards their youth-movement, and the 33-year-old Williams does not fit in that picture. As a result, he will now be free to try and find a new destination. He has averaged 6.7 points and 2.7 rebounds across a career low 19.7 minutes this season.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.