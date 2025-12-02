Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is available for Monday's game in Denver.
Davis is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in Dwight Powell returning to the second unit, and there will be fewer minutes available for Moussa Cisse. Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on the season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Probable for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Sitting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Available with minutes restriction•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Expected to play•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Anthony Davis: To practice Wednesday•