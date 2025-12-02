default-cbs-image
Davis (calf) is available for Monday's game in Denver.

Davis is back after a one-game absence, which will likely result in Dwight Powell returning to the second unit, and there will be fewer minutes available for Moussa Cisse. Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on the season.

