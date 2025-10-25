Davis ended Friday's 117-107 loss to the Wizards with 27 points (9-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes.

Despite the strong numbers in the box score, Davis' performance was erratic when it mattered. He missed a couple late free throws while the outcome was still in doubt and then coughed up the ball on a bad pass to Cooper Flagg, finishing with five turnovers in total. Davis has begun the 2025-26 season with back-to-back double-doubles, pulling down 13 boards each time, and staying healthy will be the veteran big man's biggest challenge.