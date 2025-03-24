Davis (adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Initially listed as doubtful for Monday's contest after he recently resumed practicing in the G League, Davis had his status gradually updated throughout the day and will officially put an end to an 18-game absence. Though he'll take back his spot in the starting five, Davis will be restricted to 28 minutes, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. The return of Davis could leave fewer minutes in the frontcourt available for Naji Marshall and Kai Jones, one of whom will likely move to the bench to clear room for Davis on the top unit.