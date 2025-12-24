Davis tallied 31 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 victory over the Nuggets.

Davis fell one rebound shy of extending his double-double streak to five games but was instrumental in the Mavericks' narrow victory. The big man has been excellent in December, averaging 22.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals across eight appearances this month. Davis will look to carry that momentum into a Christmas matchup with the Warriors on Thursday.