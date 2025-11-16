Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Out at least one week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, the Mavericks announced Sunday.
Davis will miss his ninth game in a row Sunday against Portland, and now he will sit out at least four more games. The earliest possible return date is Nov. 24 against the Heat, though that seems a bit unlikely given how cautious the team is being. Davis is reportedly making good progress, but the Mavericks will have to carry on without their franchise forward for a while longer.
