Davis (calf) will be re-evaluated in 7-to-10 days, the Mavericks announced Sunday.

Davis will miss his ninth game in a row Sunday against Portland, and now he will sit out at least four more games. The earliest possible return date is Nov. 24 against the Heat, though that seems a bit unlikely given how cautious the team is being. Davis is reportedly making good progress, but the Mavericks will have to carry on without their franchise forward for a while longer.