Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Questionable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis (calf) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Davis missed his first game of the month Monday against the Jazz, but he was able to log a full practice Wednesday which bodes well for his status. Over Davis' last four appearances, he's averaging 18.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.
