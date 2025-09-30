Davis (eye) will wear protective eyewear for the rest of his playing career, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis was given a mandate by his doctor following a procedure in July to repair a detached retina in his right eye. Although he's going along with the mandate, he's not thrilled with it. "It's for the rest of [my] career, which I'm not too excited about." After a challenging 2024-25 campaign, which was marred by injuries and a mid-season trade to the Mavericks involving Luka Doncic, Davis gets an opportunity to start fresh with a new look, while being the undisputed leader on a talented Dallas squad.