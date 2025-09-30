default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Davis (eye) will wear protective eyewear for the rest of his playing career, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Davis was given a mandate by his doctor following a procedure in July to repair a detached retina in his right eye. Although he's going along with the mandate, he's not thrilled with it. "It's for the rest of [my] career, which I'm not too excited about." After a challenging 2024-25 campaign, which was marred by injuries and a mid-season trade to the Mavericks involving Luka Doncic, Davis gets an opportunity to start fresh with a new look, while being the undisputed leader on a talented Dallas squad.

More News