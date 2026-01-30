Williams closed with 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, six assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 loss to the Hornets.

Williams reached the 15-point mark for the fourth straight game, and for the seventh time across his last eight appearances. The fourth-year guard continues to have a solid season even if he's moved to a bench role. He's averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the beginning of January.