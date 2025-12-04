Williams racked up seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 victory over the Heat.

Williams scored single digits for the second straight game, both of which he has played fewer than 15 minutes. With Ryan Nembhard thriving as the new starting point guard, Williams has seemingly taken a back seat, resulting in a dip in his production. In four games over the past week, Williams has averaged just 8.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.2 minutes per contest.