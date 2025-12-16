Flagg registered 42 points (13-27 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 15-20 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks in 42 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Flagg posted the best showing of his young career and set a single-game NBA scoring record for 18-year-old players, beating LeBron James' 37-point performance in 2003, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Flagg also set career highs in free-throw attempts and makes while recording at least one steal and one block for a third straight game. The rookie is averaging 24.2 points while shooting at a clip of 53.5 percent from the field over six December appearances.