Mavericks' Daniel Gafford: Checks back in
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gafford has returned to Monday's game against Houston, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gafford spent only a few minutes in the locker room before emerging from the tunnel. He was able to check back in to start the fourth quarter.
