Gafford notched 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 loss to Sacramento.

Gafford moved into the starting lineup, replacing Anthony Davis, who was ultimately ruled out due to a groin injury. Gafford was able to log at least 20 minutes for the first time in his past nine games, providing serviceable production on both ends of the floor. Until Davis is given the green light to return, Gafford is worth considering as a short-term addition, even in standard nine-category leagues.