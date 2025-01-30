Exum (wrist) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Exum has yet to play a game this season for the Mavericks as he continues to work his way back from surgery on his right wrist. It seems he's getting closer to making his season debut. His depth in the backcourt could be especially useful while Luka Doncic (calf) remains shelved.
