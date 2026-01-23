Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Posts double-double Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell logged 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Dallas' 123-115 win over Golden State on Thursday.
Powell led the Mavericks in rebounds Thursday while recording his first double-double of the season (and first since Dec. 28, 2023). The veteran starter has started in five of the Mavericks' last six games, and he should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Daniel Gafford (ankle) is sidelined. Even when Gafford returns, Powell should have an elevated role off the bench in the absence of Anthony Davis (hand).
