Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with an illness.
The Mavericks are likely to see how Powell is feeling closer to tipoff before updating his status. The veteran big man has been out of the Dallas rotation for three straight game, so the center minutes are unlikely to be affected by his possible absence.
