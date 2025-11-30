Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Drops 23 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson racked up 23 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 victory over the Clippers.
Thompson delivered an efficient performance en route to a season-best 23 points. The sharpshooter has struggled to start the campaign, though it appears he's turning a corner. He has scored in double figures in four consecutive contests, averaging 17.0 points while shooting 48.6 percent from downtown in 23.5 minutes per game during that span.
