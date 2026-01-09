Thompson posted 23 points (7-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Jazz.

This was a strong showing for Thompson in what's been a very underwhelming campaign so far. The Mavericks dropped to 14-24 with this loss, and there's been lots of speculation that Thompson could be had at the trade deadline if the franchise ends up pivoting towards a rebuild. As for the short term, Thompson may have more touches coming his way if Anthony Davis (hand) ends up missing time.