Thompson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Boston.
Thompson is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. If the veteran sharpshooter joins Naji Marshall (illness) on the shelf, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Kessler Edwards are candidates for increased roles.
