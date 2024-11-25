Thompson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Thompson will miss his first game of the 2024-25 regular season due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's unclear whether the injury is severe enough to warrant a multi-game absence, and Thompson's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Knicks. Naji Marshall and Jaden Hardy are the top two candidates to be inserted into Monday's starting lineup due to injuries to Thompson and Quentin Grimes (illness).