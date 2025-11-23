Thompson accumulated 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 28 minutes during Saturday's 102-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Thompson led the team in scoring, totaling a season-high 22 points. Despite moving to the bench, Thompson has looked slightly better in recent games, averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 three-pointers in 23.6 minutes over his past eight contests. With that said, he should be viewed as nothing more than a three-point streaming option.