Washington closed with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 118-115 victory over New Orleans.

Washington finished just one rebound away from what would've been his first double-double since Nov. 5 -- coincidentally, he last achieved this feat in a game against the Pelicans. Washington has been a regular starter for Dallas despite filling in different roles throughout the season, and he remains productive. The inconsistency in the scoring column has been an issue, but Washington might be turning things around in that regard -- two of his three games with at least 20 points this season have come during his past four appearances.