Frazier logged 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 win over Austin.
Frazier wasn't very involved early in the season, but he's now started three of his first five appearances for the undefeated Blue Coats. Although he came off the bench Sunday, he led the team on the scoreboard and is now averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over 19.9 minutes per game this year.
