Frazier recorded 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Saturday's 129-114 loss to the Blue.

Frazier has continued to alternate between the starting five and a bench role this season, but he came within two rebounds of a double-double off the bench in Saturday's loss. He's now averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 rebounds over 24.2 minutes per game this year.