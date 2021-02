Frazier tallied 32 points (12-24 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes in Monday's 115-110 loss to the BayHawks.

Frazier has split time between the starting lineup and the bench early in the G League season, but he was the team's most prolific scorer while starting against Erie on Monday. He was unable to lead the Blue Coats to an eighth straight win, but he should remain involved going forward.