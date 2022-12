Pierre-Louis posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes of play in Thursday's 122-103 loss to the Hustle.

Pierre-Louis' eight rebounds mark a new season high while he nearly secured his first double-double of the campaign. He was rewarded for his good play Thursday, seeing his most game action since Dec 15.