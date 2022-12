Pierre-Louis registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 28 minutes of Thursday's 141-120 win over Salt Lake City.

Pierre-Louis had one of his better showings of the young season, scoring in double digits for just the third time this season. In 10 appearances, he has averaged 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.