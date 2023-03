Pierre-Louis tallied 14 points (7-10 FG), one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes of Monday's 135-133 loss to Sioux Falls.

Pierre-Louis was incredibly efficient from the field Monday, scoring 14 points on 70 percent shooting in limited action. In 22 appearances, he has averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 18.4 minutes.