Pierre-Louis submitted 20 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes of Monday's 132-128 loss to the Mad Ants.

Pierre-Louis poured in 20 points in his 14 minutes of action, leading the South Bay reserves in points. The outburst marked a new season-high for the 24-year-old. Despite his efficient offensive output, Pierre-Louis finished with a team-worst negative 12 plus-minus.