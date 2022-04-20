Simmons' (back) chances of returning for Game 4 against the Celtics are "realistic", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Simmons hasn't officially been ruled out for Game 3 yet, but that would require some unanticipated fantastic progress. It's looking like, surprisingly, Simmons will play this season after all, and that return will most likely come during a high-leverage playoff series. More updates on his progress should emerge in the coming days.
