Simmons' (back) chances of returning for Game 4 against the Celtics are "realistic", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Simmons hasn't officially been ruled out for Game 3 yet, but that would require some unanticipated fantastic progress. It's looking like, surprisingly, Simmons will play this season after all, and that return will most likely come during a high-leverage playoff series. More updates on his progress should emerge in the coming days.