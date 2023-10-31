Simmons produced 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 133-121 victory over the Hornets.
Simmons put forth a modest but well-rounded game. His playmaking responsibility increased when Spencer Dinwiddie (ankle) was unable to play in the second half after suffering an ankle sprain. Monday's production is emblematic of a realistic nightly expectation for Simmons, and his trajectory is pointing firmly upward.
