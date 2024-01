Simmons (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Despite traveling with the team during their recent three-game road trip, Simmons wasn't cleared to return. He's reportedly in the final stages of his rehab, which includes 5-on-5 work, but the Nets haven't provided a target return date yet. Thursday against the Timberwolves is Simmons' next chance to suit up, but he's expected to operate under restrictions when he's cleared to play again.