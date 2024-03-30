Schroder closed with 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over the Bulls.

Schroder caught fire from the perimeter, connecting on a season-high seven three-pointers en route to 27 points. He has now scored at least 19 points in three straight games, continuing to play a sizeable role in Brooklyn. He has been a borderline top-130 player over the past month, making him worthy of a roster spot, especially for anyone in need of points and assists.