Schroder closed with 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over the Bulls.
Schroder caught fire from the perimeter, connecting on a season-high seven three-pointers en route to 27 points. He has now scored at least 19 points in three straight games, continuing to play a sizeable role in Brooklyn. He has been a borderline top-130 player over the past month, making him worthy of a roster spot, especially for anyone in need of points and assists.
More News
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Sparks offense in overtime win•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Solid output vs. former team•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Set to play Saturday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Goes for 19 with seven dimes•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Scores 13 points with 13 shots•