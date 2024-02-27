Schroder provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 111-86 win over the Grizzlies.

Schroder posted a team-high 18 points, while fellow on-ball weapon Ben Simmons delivered four points and three assists 14 minutes. Schroder is a seasoned leader with pedigree to orchestrate the offense, but he's unlikely to exceed a 25-30 minute workload on a nightly basis.