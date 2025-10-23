Demin registered 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-117 loss to the Hornets.

Demin made his NBA regular-season debut off the bench and, despite being on a minutes restriction while recovering from a plantar fascia tear, logged solid playing time and impressed with his shooting by knocking down four three-pointers. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the BYU product's blend of size at 6-foot-8, advanced ball-handling and point guard instincts make him a unique and promising young talent.