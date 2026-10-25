Demin posted 22 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 31 minutes in Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

Demin rebounded from a four-point season opener with a much stronger offensive performance, connecting on five triples after missing all five of his attempts Wednesday. His six assists were also encouraging after recording just two in his debut. The 31-minute workload suggests Brooklyn will continue giving him significant opportunities, although his shooting consistency remains a concern for fantasy managers. His long-term upside should be somewhere in the middle between this impressive outing and the struggles he endured in the opener.