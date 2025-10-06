The Nets expect Demin (foot) to be ready for the start of the regular season, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Demin continues to recover from a plantar fascia tear, though he still hasn't been cleared for contact in practice. With Brooklyn exercising caution with the rookie first-rounder, it's possible he'll be unable to get any preseason reps. Demin is expected to be the starting point guard in 2025-26, but Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore should soak up more playing time until Demin makes his NBA debut.