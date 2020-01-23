Nets' Jeremiah Martin: Efficient in win
Martin totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over South Bay.
Martin was on fire from the moment he touched the court, missing just four shots all night. With the game easily in hand, coach Shaun Fein opted to give Martin a bit of a breather, leading the 23-year-old to see a minor reduction in minutes. In three games since joining Long Island, Martin's averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebound, 2.7 steals, 1.7 threes and 1.0 block in 31.7 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...