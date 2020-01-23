Martin totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's win over South Bay.

Martin was on fire from the moment he touched the court, missing just four shots all night. With the game easily in hand, coach Shaun Fein opted to give Martin a bit of a breather, leading the 23-year-old to see a minor reduction in minutes. In three games since joining Long Island, Martin's averaging 19.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebound, 2.7 steals, 1.7 threes and 1.0 block in 31.7 minutes.