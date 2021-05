Durant went for 32 points (10-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's win over Boston.

Durant ended the regular season with a 23-point performance but couldn't have wished for a better performance in his playoff debut, ending with a double-double while making an impact on both ends of the court. It's worth noting that Durant has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 contests.