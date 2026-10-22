Durant finished with 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Mavericks.

Durant delivered an efficient shooting performance from the floor and got to the charity stripe frequently en route to a game-high-tying 30 points. The veteran forward provided a well-rounded effort, as he contributed on the glass and chipped in two combined steals-plus-blocks. The 38-year-old did commit four turnovers Wednesday, and he's averaged at least 3.1 giveaways in each of his past six seasons.