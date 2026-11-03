Durant totaled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over the Celtics.

Durant was nearly flawless from the field but attempted only six shots as Alperen Sengun took charge of Houston's offense with 26 points and 10 assists. Despite the limited scoring opportunities, Durant salvaged some fantasy value with three defensive contributions. His unusually low shot volume is worth monitoring, though he remains a reliable offensive option in Houston's crowded rotation.