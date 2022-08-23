Durant, who requested a trade this offseason, and the Nets have agreed to move forward with their partnership and both sides are focused on bringing a championship to Brooklyn.

Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai at the beginning of August and reiterated his trade request by saying Brooklyn's brass has to choose between him or the pairing of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. However, per the team's statement, Durant met with Tsai, Marks and Nash on Monday and appears to have rescinded his ultimatum. The Nets bolstered their roster earlier this offseason by trading for Royce O'Neale and signing T.J. Warren, but the uncertain futures of Ben Simmons (back) and Joe Harris (ankle) leave the team in desperate need of Kyrie Irving and Durant to be available and at their best. Irving opted into his $36.5 million player option for next season after appearing in just 29 contests last year due to his vaccination status, and Durant now seems willing to run it back with the squad that was swept by the Celtics in the first round. If both superstars are on the court, Brooklyn will likely once again find themselves competing for a championship.