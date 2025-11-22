Clowney racked up 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 113-105 victory over Boston.

Clowney has been in a nice groove over the past five games, churning out averages of 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.8 triples, 1.2 steals and 1.4 swats per contest. As long as you can tolerate some lackluster free throw shooting (72 percent on 5.0 FTA), he's worth rostering in fantasy leagues.