Stauskas finished with 22 points (8-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to Windy City.

Even with the addition of Isaiah Thomas back the Gold lineup, Stauskas was able to top 20 points in Grand Rapids' loss. However, the Michigan product shot just 20 percent on his 10 attempts from deep. It will be interesting to see how Statuskas and Thomas continue to perform as the veterans of this Gold team.