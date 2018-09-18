Thomas (hip) remains questionable for the start of training camp next week, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.

Thomas indicated at the end of July that he expected to be fully cleared in a month, so it appears he's a little bit behind in the recovery process. A large part of that is likely just the Nuggets taking a cautious approach with Thomas, who played just 32 games during the 2017-18 campaign and underwent hip surgery back in March. In a recent interview, Nuggets President of Basketball Ops Tim Connelly said, "Like all of our guys, we want to be especially sensitive to Isaiah. I think he probably has rushed back (in the past). We want Isaiah to be right. So, he's working his butt off a couple times a day with our guys. He's getting better by the day. But we're not trying to win the preseason. Whenever he's ready he'll be out there and I'm sure he'll be impactful." Look for an update to be provided on Thomas prior to the start of training camp next week, but don't be surprised if he's significantly restricted early on and he may not be ready to take part in preseason play which starts Sept. 30.