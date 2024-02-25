Murray (shins) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Murray sat out Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to shin splints in both legs but has been cleared to return a few days later. He's averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances, but it's unclear whether he'll face limitations Sunday.