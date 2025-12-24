Murray contributed 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 131-130 loss to the Mavericks.

Murray led the Nuggets in scoring Tuesday while notching his fifth double-double of the season, his first since Dec. 5. The outing also marked the guard's fourth 30-point performance over the past seven games. The 28-year-old has been outstanding in the 2025-26 campaign, posting career-best averages in points, rebounds, assists, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.