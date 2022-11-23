Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons.

The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic returned from two- and three-game absences, respectively. While Jokic (31 points on 12-for-16 shooting from the field) looked like his usual self in his return, Murray exhibited more rust. Murray at least made up for the poor shooting by thriving as a passer while contributing in the defensive categories. After missing all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from a torn ACL, Murray is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 29.4 minutes per game in his first 14 outings of 2022-23.